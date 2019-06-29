ChurchTooMovement: Protesters to Storm COZA Headquarters on Sunday

In the wake of the sexual allegation scandal rocking Biodun Fatoyimbo, founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church, some protesters under the platform of #ChurchTooMovement have vowed to storm the headquarters of the church in Abuja Sunday.

This was contained in a notice virally circulated on social media, calling for all concerned citizens to join the protest march.

“If you are outraged by the alleged sexual abuses perpetrated by pastors and so-called ‘men of God’, join us for protest March to COZA church. Meeting point: NNPC filling station, Guzape. Sunday June 30, 2019 8:00am. Dress code: White top,” it read.

The notice comes hours after Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo, levelled allegation of rape against Fatoyimbo.

Though Fatoyimbo denied the allegations, the accusation generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the pastor would be accused of rape. In 2013, one Ese Walter, a member of his church accused him of molesting her.

The pastor, meanwhile, has threatened to file a lawsuit against the Dakolos.