‘Chukwueze is the star of the next generation’ – Rohr

Gernot Rohr has tipped Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze to lead the country’s football into a bright future, saying the forward has the right measure of physical and mental abilities for the task.

The Super Eagles head coach believes the Villarreal winger is blessed with all the talents he’ll need to be one of the very best players in the nearest future.

Chukwueze burst to limelight after excelling at the 2015 FIFA World Cup, where the Golden Eaglets romped to a historic fifth triumph.

He joined Villarreal’s youth setup after the tournament and didn’t take long before he rose through the ranks.

In 2018, Rohr handed the 20-year-old his Super Eagles debut in a 0–0 friendly draw against Uganda. Aside from winning the Nigeria Football Federation’s 2018 Young Player of the Year award, Chukwueze also earned a bronze medal as Nigeria finished in third-place at the 2019 AFCON.

Rohr is entirely impressed by the youngster’s exploits, and he is confident the player’s versatility will make him go far in the game.

“He’s a left-hander who can play on all offensive positions,” the former Nice manager was quoted by Bein Sports.

“He will go very, very far. I think he will join a top club very quickly. I’m sure they are thinking of him. If not, they’ll soon spot him. He already has the level to play anywhere.

“When I think of him, I immediately see his joy in playing. It’s a pleasure to train him. I love him.

“He is always enthusiastic, he brings joy to life. He is great, he is good both technically but also in his state of mind. An additional quality which makes him ‘a symbol of the new Nigerian generation.”

Chukwueze already has 13 caps for the Super Eagles, scoring twice, and will play an integral role as the three-time African champions look to qualify for the 2021 AFCON and Qatar 2022 World Cup.