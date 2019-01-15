Christopher McQuarrie Signs on to Direct Two New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Christopher McQuarrie will direct two new back-to-back Mission: Impossible movies.

According to the media house, the writer-director, who worked on Rogue Nation and Fallout, thereby taking the action film franchise to new heights of acclaim and box office, is almost done signing a deal so he can return as writer and director for Mission: Impossible’s next two movies.

The new projects would be the seventh and eighth installments, and McQuarrie’s third and fourth times with the franchise.

McQuarrie became the only filmmaker in the franchise’s history to return for a second round with Fallout, the 2018 entry that made $791 million while upping the stunt ante. It also was one of the most celebrated studio movies of the year, even winning a Critics Choice Award Sunday.

As expected, Tom Cruise will as Ethan Hunt.