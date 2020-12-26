Christmas: ‘The world needs love’ – Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has sent a Christmas message to Nigerians and people across the world, calling for love during these trying times.

In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, the revered former president said: “Christmas is the day, in the calendar of Christendom, that marks the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

8:29 AM · Dec 25, 2020·

It is a commemoration that connects the world to love, selflessness, sacrifice and solidarity; which are the virtues that Christ unambiguously propagated.

Jesus’ message of salvation speaks to the essence of both spiritual deliverance and earthly redemption. It is a constant reminder that humanity will have a more peaceful existence if people of the world rededicate themselves to friendship, kindness and compassion.

People have been through so much in 2020, including navigating the snares of the deadly novel #COVID19 pandemic. At Christmas the world needs love. This is the spirit we have to imbibe to heal all that is broken in our world.

#MerryChristmas to all our compatriots and the rest of humanity.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

