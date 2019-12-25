Christmas: Lagosians to enjoy free BRT ride, toll

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said that Lagosians will enjoy a free ride on BRT to their destinations on Christmas Day.

The governor added that they will also enjoy free ride on January 1.

Sanwo-Olu said that motorists plying the Ikoyi and Lekki toll plazas would enjoy free passage.

A statement from his office read: “Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a free BRT ride for residents on December 25 and January 1. The bus ride will take passengers on Christmas Day to all BRT routes and destinations.

“There will also be a free pass for motorists at the Ikoyi and Lekki toll plazas on the same dates.”

