Christmas, Easter same as Halloween – Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has said that Easter and Christmas Christian festivities are the same as Halloween.

He said this in reaction to a post by a social media user which stated that his Christian religion prohibits him from observing Halloween – celebrated on October 31 in much of the western world.

The social media user wrote:

“I am a Christian, I do not celebrate Halloween.”

In response to the post, Daddy Freeze said:

“Hope you don’t celebrate Christmas and Easter either. All na the same

“Do me a favor and read the Bible encyclopedia definition of Easter. Scroll left for Bible encyclopedia definition of Easter.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

