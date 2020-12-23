Christmas: DSS uncovers plot to bomb public places

The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered a plot by some suspected criminals to bomb selected public places in the country during the yuletide period.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the state police called on Nigerians to be extra vigilant, adding that they should report strange movements and suspicions to the relevant security agencies.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons,” the statement partly said.

“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.”

The DSS spokesman explained that the aim of the criminals is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the Federal Government.

Afunanya also assured Nigerians that it is collaborating with other security agencies to adequately protect lives and properties.

