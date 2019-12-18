Christmas Celebration: Lagos Commences Sales of Lake Rice

Lagosian and other Nigerians who are worried that the rising cost of rice will hit the roof this yuletide should worry no more.

The Lagos State government on Tuesday announced that it has kicked off the sale of Lake Rice for N17,000 (50-kilogramme bag) to meet the increased demand of the staple during the holiday period.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal said Lagosians can now buy the Lake rice, which is a product the collaboration between the state and the Kebbi State government, at designated selling centres across the state.

He said the centres are located at the state Agricultural Development Authority Complex, Oko-Oba, Agege, The state Inputs Supply Authority in Ojo, and Blue Roof inside the Lagos Television Complex, Ikeja.

Other places where the rice can be bought include, Farm Service Centre in Epe, Odogunyan Farm in Ikorodu, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Farm Centre, Badagry, and Mobolaji Johnson Centre, Rowe Park, Yaba

Mr Lawal added that a 25-kilogramme of Lake rice is sold for N8,500.

“The commissioner noted that the state government would continue to ensure adequate production and fair distribution of Lake Rice, with a view to ensuring its availability to the masses in the various designated sales centres across the state, a statement by the state government on Tuesday said.

“He gave assurance that the government would continue to embark on agricultural policies and programmes to ensure food security in the state in line with the THEMES agenda of the present administration,” the statement added.

Story by Peju Ibekwe