Christmas Beef! Oshiomhole rejects Obaseki’s cows, rice gifts

Edo State government on Wednesday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole rejected its Christmas gifts.

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communications, Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement that Oshiomhole’s mother refused to accept the conventional Christmas presents for former governors.

“The messengers said they met the mother of the former governor who rejected the items, stating that her son would not accept the gifts.

“The gift items include four cows and ten bags of rice,” the statement reads.

Osagie said the Christmas gifts distribution was an annual ritual by the state government which serves as an expression of love, and designed to further strengthen the ties between the government and the people.

Osagie said the gifts were sent to other officials, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders and heads of institutions of higher learning, among others.

Oshiomhole had been locked in a political tussle with the governor over policy choices and control of the party in the state.

Edo APC faction loyal to Oshiomhole praised the former governor’s mother for rejecting Obaseki’s “poisonous rice”.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole’s media aide, Simon Ebegbulem, said he would not dignify Obaseki and his employees with a response.

He said: “I will not give credence to Obaseki’s and Crusoe’s rubbish.”

We’ve clearly not seen then end of this political beef.