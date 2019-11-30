Christmas: Anambra provides free luxury buses

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Christmas: Anambra provides free luxury buses

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has announced the provision of eleven free luxury buses to operate within the state between December and January.

The aim according to him, is to lessen the burden of commuters in the state within the period which is usually very hectic.

Making the announcement Friday, the Managing Director,Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), Dr Ify Madukasi, said the buses would ply designated routes within the state, including Awka to Onitsha, Awka to Nnewi, Awka to Ogbaru, Awka to Otuocha,Awka to Oko, Ekwulobia to Onitsha  among others.

Madukasi said the free transportation services would commence from December 1 to January 5, 2020 in all designated routes, especially the densely populated zones.

She said: “Governor  Willie Obiano in his usual magnanimity is declaring free transportation services to Ndi Anambra this Christmas season.As you all know, that it is a season of joy, happiness and celebration.”

She praised the government for its massive road infrastructure maintenance within the state as well as adequate security network through “Operation Kpochapu’’, to guarantee safety of life and property.

,

Related Posts

2 killed, 3 injured in London Knife attack [Video]

November 30, 2019

Trending Video: Pastor flogs church members for missing service

November 30, 2019

138 inmates take Neco Exams in Enugu

November 30, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *