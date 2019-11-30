Christmas: Anambra provides free luxury buses

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has announced the provision of eleven free luxury buses to operate within the state between December and January.

The aim according to him, is to lessen the burden of commuters in the state within the period which is usually very hectic.

Making the announcement Friday, the Managing Director,Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), Dr Ify Madukasi, said the buses would ply designated routes within the state, including Awka to Onitsha, Awka to Nnewi, Awka to Ogbaru, Awka to Otuocha,Awka to Oko, Ekwulobia to Onitsha among others.

Madukasi said the free transportation services would commence from December 1 to January 5, 2020 in all designated routes, especially the densely populated zones.

She said: “Governor Willie Obiano in his usual magnanimity is declaring free transportation services to Ndi Anambra this Christmas season.As you all know, that it is a season of joy, happiness and celebration.”

She praised the government for its massive road infrastructure maintenance within the state as well as adequate security network through “Operation Kpochapu’’, to guarantee safety of life and property.