Congratulations to Christian Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that they are expecting their first child, in a post in which the couple posed with a sonogram image, captioning it, “New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe.”

Milian, 37, and Pokora, 33, have been dating since 2017. She also shares a nine-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, with her ex-husband, The Dream.

Check out the announcement below.