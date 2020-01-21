Christina Milian and Boyfriend Matt Pokora Welcome Son

Congratulations to Christina Milian and Matt Pokora!

The singer-actress and her boyfriend took to their Instagram to announce the birth of their son Isaiah on Instagram Monday.

“And so we begin,” Milian wrote in the caption for a black and white photo of the little one clutching her finger, adding “Isaiah 1/20/20. Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

Pokora shared a similar photo, writing a message in French that translates to, “Once upon a time, there was Isaiah, born January 20, 2020… it’s up to you to write the rest. Welcome my son.”

The birth of their son makes Milian a mom of two, with baby Isaiah joining 9½-year-old big sister Violet Madison, Milian’s daughter with ex-husband The-Dream.

Check out the post below: