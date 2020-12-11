Christina Milan Shows of Huge Baby Bump, Announces Pregnancy

Christina Milian is bumping and glowing as she is expecting her third child and second baby with longtime boyfriend and French singer, Matt Pokora.

The 39-year-old actress and singer shared her happy news on Instagram with stunning images.

In the first picture which was taken against the backdrop of a beautiful golden sunset, Matt Pokora was seen kneeling as he kissed Christina Milan’s bare bump.

While the second image showed her 10-month-old son, Isaiah, placing his hand on his mother’s protuding stomach.

