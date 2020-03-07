Christina Aguilera Returns to Disney With Song in ‘Mulan’ Live-Action Film

Christina Aguilera has reunited with Disney twenty two years after the release of “Reflection” from Disney’s 1998 soundtrack.

Per THR, Aguilera has returned to the franchise with “Loyal Brave True” — the new single for the upcoming Mulan live-action remake.

“Should I ask myself in the water what a warrior would do?/ Tell me underneath my armor, am I loyal, brave, and true?” Aguilera sings on the chorus. The star’s powerful vocals take full charge as the production fuses orchestral melodies with classic Chinese instruments like the guzheng.

“The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal,” Aguilera explained in a press release. “It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

The singer also tweeted the original movie “has been such a special part of my life & this is a beautiful continuation of the legacy.”

Fighters! I have 2 songs, #LoyalBraveTrue & a reimagined version of #Reflection, on @Disney’s new live action film @DisneysMulan. #Mulan has been such a special part of my life & this is a beautiful continuation of the legacy. #LoyalBraveTrue is out now! https://t.co/31G1jItby3 pic.twitter.com/r916S2b3Gc — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) March 6, 2020