‘Christians Being Marginalised in Kaduna’ – Shehu Sani

Senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, has revealed that Christians who supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the past are currently being marginalised by people using the president’s name in Kaduna State.

Sani also said the President was courageous to acknowledge those who stood for him in his trying moments in the past.

The charismatic senator made this disclosure in response to Buhari assertions that Northerners stood against him during his electoral battles but those who defended him were Christians from the South.

The President had made the claim when he hosted former staff who worked with him when he was the Head of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Taking to his twitter handle, Sani wrote: “The President is courageous to reveal those who stood for him in his trying moments in the past.

“But the truth is that the Muslims masses also stood for him in the past; another truth is that the Christians ‘who supported him’ are currently being marginalized in my state using his name.”

Sani’s statement may not be unconnected to the claim by Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai that he consulted President Buhari before opting for a Muslim/Muslim ticket in the coming gubernatorial election.