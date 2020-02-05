Christian Eriksen opens up on his Tottenham exit

Christian Eriksen has admitted that he held talks with Manchester United over a possible move before deciding to leave Tottenham for Inter Milan.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen joined Inter Milan for £16.9m last month, ending six and a half years with Spurs.

In a bbc interview, Eriksen said that he was “the black sheep” at Tottenham for being “very honest” over running his contract down at the club.

The midfielder was the subject of interest from a host of clubs over the last year, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also said to be interested ahead of the summer transfer window last year.

“In my head I was ready to try something new but felt if nothing came, I was still ready to play for my place. I was not a different player in that sense. But I was in and out of the team. However, even if I had a four-year contract, this season would have been difficult after the Champions League final.”

“But in the end, me personally, I wanted a new challenge. To stay in the Premier League would have been an easy solution.

“Of course, staying at Tottenham would also have been a solution but, for me, it just came down to wanting to try a new challenge in a new country. Once Inter came up it really wasn’t a difficult choice.”

