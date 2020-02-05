Christian Eriksen opens up on his Tottenham exit

Christian Eriksen has admitted that he held talks with Manchester United over a possible move before deciding to leave Tottenham for Inter Milan.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen joined Inter Milan for £16.9m last month, ending six and a half years with Spurs.



In a bbc interview, Eriksen said that he was “the black sheep” at Tottenham for being “very honest” over running his contract down at the club.

"Any player would think about leaving. I was just the guy who said it publicly." Christian Eriksen says he was "the black sheep" at Spurs. Read the full interview 👉 https://t.co/WDsoVr0AWs pic.twitter.com/NQ6SyeSFYx — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 5, 2020

The midfielder was the subject of interest from a host of clubs over the last year, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also said to be interested ahead of the summer transfer window last year.

“In my head I was ready to try something new but felt if nothing came, I was still ready to play for my place. I was not a different player in that sense. But I was in and out of the team. However, even if I had a four-year contract, this season would have been difficult after the Champions League final.”

“But in the end, me personally, I wanted a new challenge. To stay in the Premier League would have been an easy solution.

“Of course, staying at Tottenham would also have been a solution but, for me, it just came down to wanting to try a new challenge in a new country. Once Inter came up it really wasn’t a difficult choice.”