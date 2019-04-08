Christian Chukwu ‘Undergoes Successful Surgery’ – Source

Nigerian legend Christian Chukwu has reportedly undergone successful surgery on his leg at a hospital in Enugu state.

This comes amid reports that Chukwu is in a terrible state and was in need of about $50,000 for immediate operation in the United States.

A Gofundme account was even opened to help raise funds for his surgery.Following his plight, the Nigerian Football Federation announced Sunday that it was ready to assist the former Nigerian skipper.

However, sources close to the former Enugu Rangers captain say he is currently recuperating and resting at an undisclosed hotel in the state.

It was gathered that it was based on doctor’s advice that the was asked to stay in a hotel instead of going home after the successful operation to avoid constant disturbance from many who will be tempted to go and visit him.