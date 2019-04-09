Christian Chukwu: Otedola Offers to Foot Bills

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has offered to foot the medical bills of Nigerian football legend, Christian Chukwu.

This comes after reports that the former captain and coach of the Super Eagles is suffering from prostate cancer which has affected his leg, TheCable writes.

Although the surgery on his leg has been done, the former defender reportedly needs an additional $50,000 for the prostate operation.

Norbert Okonkwo, media officer of Enugu Rangers said the Enugu State government donated N1.5 million for the leg surgery.

Following his plight, a GoFundMe opened for him raised $4,305 of the $50,000 needed for further treatment.

But in a chat with TheCable Monday night, Otedola said he would foot the entire cost of the operation as a “token of support to a great Nigerian who served his country to the best of his ability”.

Chukwu, who captained the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977, was nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for his authority on the field as a central defender.

He was head coach of the Super Eagles between 2002 and 2005, leading the team to bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Otedola previously settled the medical bills of veteran actor, Victor Olaotan, who was at risk of double amputation following a ghastly car accident in 2016.