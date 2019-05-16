Christian Chukwu Arrives London for Medical Treatment

Nigerian football legend Christian Chukwu, in company with his wife Lilian Nkeiruka, has arrived in the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has arranged for an appointment for the Nigerian legend with a renowned cardiologist in London.

“I am very happy with the efforts of the Nigeria Football Federation through the President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick. He has proved that he is truly father of Nigerian Football. I am also grateful for the support and prayers of other Nigerians,” Chukwu said.

“It is waist pain and stomach upset that I keep feeling. The doctors in Nigeria have treated the stomach upset and it remains the waist pain, but I am confident that I will come back to Nigeria having regained sound health.”

Chukwu and wife were seen off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by a Member of the NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode and protocol officials of the NFF.

At the outbreak of news of the health challenges the NFF quickly intervened, seeking financial support from philanthropic individuals, with the Chairman of Forte Oil, Mr. Femi Otedola weighing in with $50,000.

Chukwu captained the Senior National Team to win the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] for the first time in 1980. He also captained the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977.

Between 2002 and 2005, Chukwu served as head coach of the Super Eagles, leading the team to win a bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.