Christian Bale Thanks Satan for Inspiring His Role as Dick Cheney

Last night, Christian Bale shocked many people when he chose to thank Satan after winning best actor in a comedy or musical for “Vice.”

“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role,” he said about his character of Dick Cheney in the political satire.

And that comment prompted a response from the Church of Satan, which wrote on Twitter, “To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”

To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan! https://t.co/ILuK8TFZXi — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 7, 2019

This is Bale’s second Golden Globe, and he also thanked his wife, who he said told him that “less is more.”

“She knows the dumb crap that can come out of my mouth at times. I can sink and ruin a perfectly good movie and so-so career in one speech. So thank you for that advice, my love,” he added.