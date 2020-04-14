Christ the Redeemer statue illuminated in hospital heroes in dazzling Easter tribute

The Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro was lit up in a doctor’s white coat on Easter Sunday as a tribute to health care workers who put themselves at risk every day to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The striking scene included messages of thanks in many languages, along with images of nurses and doctors smiling in protective gear as they battled to save lives amid the raging pandemic.

The word “hope” was also projected onto the statue, along with the Portuguese phrase Fique Em Casa or “Stay at Home” — the motto of medical workers around the world who are urging people to follow social restrictions to slow the outbreak of new coronavirus cases.

Nurses, doctors and other health care workers have emerged as heroes during the pandemic, as they cope with massive influxes of new patients and fight to save lives.

And due to prohibitions on hospital visitors even for patients who are on the verge of death, medical staff are now, more than ever, a conduit between those patients and their loved ones.

Sunday marked at least the second time the Christ the Redeemer statue has been used to highlight the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, the landmark was lit up with the flags of countries affected by the deadly respiratory virus, culminating in an image of the world.

Brazil is one of 14 countries that are reporting at least 22,000 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a COVID-19 dashboard created by Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering, which reports coronavirus numbers in near real time.