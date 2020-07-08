Chrissy Teigen’s Epic Clapback at This Troll is Reason Why She’s Crowned Queen of the Internet

Chrissy Teigen is the undisputable queen of epic clapbacks.

The cookbook author who has taken down presidents, critiques and anyone else bold enough to churn out insults at her or causes close to her heart, did not spare this one troll when she tried it.

The wife to John Legend who decided to gift her fans a video, showing off her skincare regiments and listing the products she uses to achieve it, came under attack after a fan commented that she either dropped 50lbs overnight or has cancer.

The mother of two known for her quick wits replied;

“What would you prefer?”

In a bid to save face over her insensitive comment, the Instagram user, who received a lot of backlash wrote, “Your bone structure is prominent and recognizable…this shot, looks like a completely different person. Did 2-3 double takes. How did you do it?”

“Apologies for the lack of tact fullness…should have thought ahead.

“But, why did I have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it an app? It’s not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different…you’re unrecognizable”, the Instagram user noted in another comment.

“Why are you carrying on with this?? Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank God,” Chrissy Teigen replied, finally putting the matter to rest.

