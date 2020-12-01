Chrissy Teigen Takes First Shower in Two Months

Chrissy Teigen just revelaed that she just had her first shower in two months and it was pure bliss.

The cooking enthusiast who lost her third child, Jack weeks ago after a very difficult pregnancy, revealed that she finally feels like she is back to herself after the events of the past few months.

Fresh from the shower with a towel wrapped around her head and sporting a robe, Chrissy Teigen noted that the couldn’t physically stand in the shower, hence reason for the hiatus and would one day share the journey which was one hell of a ride.

The birthday girl thanked everyone for their good wishes along her way as she spent some time with her daughter, Luna.

We’re glad Chrissy Teigen is doing a lot better and we know she’ll get more luxurious showers in the near future.

