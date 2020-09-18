Chrissy Teigen Slips She’s Expecting a Boy with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter, Luna are about to be outnumbered in the Stephens household as the pregnant mum just revealed that she’s expecting a boy.

The former Sports Illustrated model and cooking enthusiast, slipped while having an Instagram session with fans, talking about all things pregnancy and baby.

In the video, Chrissy Teigen said;

“… anyway, it’s super weak errmm… and that’s so weird because the baby is really really healthy and he’s really big, he’s probably like, oops”, she reacted after she realised that she had let the baby’s gender slip.

Congratulations to the Stephens on their soon to arrive baby boy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

