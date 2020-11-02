Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Tattoo Tribute to Late Son, Jack

Chrissy Teigen got a new ink in honour of her late son, Jack who died at 20 weeks due to pregnancy complications.

The host and cookbook enthusiast showed off her tattoo honouring the baby boy in a new picture on her Instagram story.

Chrissy Teigen’s new ink, a tribute to Jack simply says ‘Jack’, written in cursive script. It is located on the inside of her arm, very close to he wrist and just above another tattoo dedicated to members of her family; John, Luna and Miles.

The 34-year-old former model wrote an essay about the loss of her son, detailing all the events that when down before, during and after his his birth in an essay for Medium.

Though the loss will never truly go away, it’s great to see life getting back to a semblance of normalcy for the family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

