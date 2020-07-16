Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Blocked 1M Twitter Accounts Over Jeffrey Epstein Drama

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she’s conducted a massive overhaul of her Twitter account following conspiracy theories about her alleged link to the late convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein.

Only last week, she replied those who said she once flew on the disgraced financier’s private jet, an accusation she vehemently denies.

But the trolls refused to let her be and now she has made her page private, while also revealed that she blocked 1 million accounts on Tuesday because of the drama.

“I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the ‘just ignore them, they’re just trolls,'” she tweeted.

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets:

