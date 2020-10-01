Chrissy Teigen Reveals She and John Legend Lost Their Baby Boy

It’s a difficult time for the Stephen family as Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she and John Legend have lost their baby boy.

The former model took to her Instagram page to share the heartbreaking news if the miscarriage, revealing that she couldn’t stop bleeding throughout the pregnancy and despite best efforts by the medical team, their baby didn’t make it.

Chrissy revealed that even though as a family they never decide on their baby’s name till the last moment, they had already christened the one on the way Jack.

In the heartbreaking post, the mother of two stated that she is grateful for her two kids, Luna and Miles and thanks everyone who has been sending positive messages their way.

Chrissy Teigen stated that her family is grieving their loss at the moment and though there will be lots of tears as the pain never really goes away, there will also be love and hugs.

Recall that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed they were expecting another child back in August in the music video of Legend’s single, ‘Wild’.

We pray for strength for the family during this difficult time.

