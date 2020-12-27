Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her New Year Resolution: “Not Explaining Sh*t to You People”

Chrissy Teigen is tired of explaining herself to folks on social media, who have a penchant for trolling her.

Announcing her 2021 resolution, the show host revealed that she will no longer explain herself or her decision to folks on social media, because she had been preconditioned to explain herself and this had hurt her.

“Excited about the new year’s resolution I started early: not explaining SHIT to you people,” she wrote, adding, “For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the shit I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it.”

She continued, ““I I I I can’t believe she…” WELL BELIEVE IT CAUSE I DID IT.”

And fans are happy for her.

See her tweets:

