Chrissy Teigen is Brutally Honest with Post Pregnancy Bod, Reveals She Can’t be Pregnant Again

Chrissy Teigen has boldly shared what her body looks like now after losing her third child, Jack, due to a miscarriage.

The former Sports Illustrated model and mother of 2, posted a picture of herself still sporting quite a big bump, months after her loss.

Posting the brutally honest, raw and unfiltered shot, Chrissy Teigen disclosed that she had no idea why she still had a bump, months after her loss and noted that the mirror does a good job of reminding her what could have been.

The mother of two went further to state that she was proud of the journey her body went through with the pregnancy. And though she loves being pregnant, she is really sad that she’ll never experience it again.

However, Chrissy Teigen has reasons to be grateful; her “two amazing little ones who are transforming into little big people more and more every single day”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

