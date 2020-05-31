Chrissy Teigen Donates $200k to Bail Protestors in the US

Chrissy Teigen has pledged the sum of $200, 000 as her contribution to help bail protestors who are being arrested by the police for calling attention to the systemic racism in the United States.

Recall that the uprising began in the North American country after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for 8 minutes.

Many people took to the streets to demand justice, and also to call attention to the aged segregation against black and brown people in the country, and this prompted the police to arrest many of them.

Which is why Teigen and many other Americans are donating to help bail these activists out. “In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” she wrote.

And when a racist dismissed the activists with vile terms, she upped her donation by another 100, 000.

See her tweets:

In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

