Chrissy Teigen Dags Racist Fox News Reporter for Filth, and It’s Epic

Chrissy Teigen has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and when Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham had nasty things to say about her, the show host dragged her for filth.

It all started after Ingraham questioned the rationale behind naming Chrissy Teigen one of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People. She sarcastically called Teigen’s affinity for food as “innovative” and criticised her message of female empowerment when she said women should say “f**k you” more often.

Ingraham also let her tone-deaf loyalists know that Teigen is “known” for her “vicious attacks on president Trump.”

Well, Teigen dragged her mercilessly. “Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? Fuck you,” the wife of John Legend tweeted.

Adding, “when time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness, @IngrahamAngle”

Boom.