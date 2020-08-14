Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Expecting Their Third Child!

Congratulations to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!

CNN is reporting that a source close to the couple have confirmed that they are expecting their third child together, and this comes four years after the birth of their daughter Luna and two years after the birth of their son, Miles.

The couple have yet to confirm this awesome news. And only one day ago, Teigen shared a heartwarming photo of herself and her husband, announcing his next video premiere.

“Big day! The video for “wild” premieres tomorrow! John and I will be introducing it live at noon pacific on YouTube. Let us know if you have any questions for us or our director @nabil, the man who introduced us 14 years ago! Link in bio!” she said.

See her post below:

