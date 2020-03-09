Chris Rock Split From Megalyn Echikunwoke After 4 Years of Dating

Chris Rock and Megalyn Echikunwoke are over.
Per Page Six, this was confirmed by sources close to the duo who claims that the actors quietly broke up a few months ago, even before his performance at this year’s Oscars.
The report continued:
One source said Rock wasn’t ready to settle down again after his painful divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, which was finalized in 2016.
He told Rolling Stone the following year, “Getting divorced, you have to f–king start over,” he said. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”
He also admitted to cheating on his then-wife with three women, one of whom is famous, he said. “I was a piece of s–t,” he said.
He also told the mag of dating “Night School” and “Almost Family” star Echikunwoke, “She’s got her own dough, it’s amazing.”
Megalyn and Chris began dating in 2016 and reports later said the actress had moved into Rock’s home in New Jersey.