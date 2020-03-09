Chris Rock Split From Megalyn Echikunwoke After 4 Years of Dating

Chris Rock and Megalyn Echikunwoke are over.

Per Page Six, this was confirmed by sources close to the duo who claims that the actors quietly broke up a few months ago, even before his performance at this year’s Oscars.

The report continued:

One source said Rock wasn’t ready to settle down again after his painful divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, which was finalized in 2016.

He told Rolling Stone the following year, “Getting divorced, you have to f–king start over,” he said. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

He also admitted to cheating on his then-wife with three women, one of whom is famous, he said. “I was a piece of s–t,” he said.

He also told the mag of dating “Night School” and “Almost Family” star Echikunwoke, “She’s got her own dough, it’s amazing.”