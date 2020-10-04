Chris Rock Mocks Trump for Getting COVID-19 in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Chris Rock showed Donald Trump no mercy last night in the inaugural episode of season 46 of Saturday Night Live, which also featured a performance from Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest.

Rock addressed the trending conversation in America: Trump getting hospitalised for COVID. “President Trump is in the hospital from COVID and I just wanna say my heart goes out to COVID,” Rock said, and later talked about the state of affairs in the country. “The Senate and the Congress doesn’t work. It doesn’t work because they need term limits. We agreed we cannot have kings, yet we have dukes and duchesses running the Senate, making decisions for poor people!”

As expected, his monologue pleased and enraged people across the political divides. See the snapshots below:

Chris Rock on SNL: “President Trump is in the hospital from COVID and I just wanna say my heart goes out to COVID” I’m not surprised. pic.twitter.com/0vhMXQrOId — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2020

"The Senate and the Congress doesn't work. It doesn't work because they need term limits." "We agreed we cannot have kings, yet we have dukes and duchesses running the Senate, making decisions for poor people!" – Chris Rock #SNL pic.twitter.com/7cAfm1af5T — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2020

