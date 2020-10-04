Chris Rock Mocks Trump for Getting COVID-19 in ‘SNL’ Monologue

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Chris Rock Mocks Trump for Getting COVID-19 in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Chris Rock showed Donald Trump no mercy last night in the inaugural episode of season 46 of Saturday Night Live, which also featured a performance from Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest.

Rock addressed the trending conversation in America: Trump getting hospitalised for COVID. “President Trump is in the hospital from COVID and I just wanna say my heart goes out to COVID,” Rock said, and later talked about the state of affairs in the country. “The Senate and the Congress doesn’t work. It doesn’t work because they need term limits. We agreed we cannot have kings, yet we have dukes and duchesses running the Senate, making decisions for poor people!”

As expected, his monologue pleased and enraged people across the political divides. See the snapshots below:

,

Related Posts

Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Faces 6 More Sexual Assault Charges

October 3, 2020

Fast & Furious ‘F9’ Premiere Has Been Moved to May 2021

October 3, 2020

Jamie Foxx Set to Reprise His Role as Electro in ‘Spider-Man 3’

October 2, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply