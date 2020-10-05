Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion Redeem ‘SNL’ After Four Years of Poor Ratings

So, Saturday Night Live bounced back to life again at their New York City’s studio 8H this week, after Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion opened the new season.

Deadline reports that the Season 46 premiere of SNL, hosted by the actor and featuring a musical performance by the rapper, raked in an impressive 7.765 million viewers on Saturday night. The episode also featured the return of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, while Jim Carrey made his debut as Joe Biden.

This has now become SNL’s best rating in four years, especially when compared to last year’s premiere which brought in 6.107 million viewers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

