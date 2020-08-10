Chris Pratt Welcomes Child with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and his lovely wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together.

The ‘Jurassic World’ actor and his Mrs who tied the knot in June 2019, are believed to have welcomed their bundle of joy on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Though the new parents are yet to publicly announce the arrival of their patter of tiny feet neither have revealed the gender, ET reports that actor and brother to Katherine, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news on Sunday and Chris Pratt’s car was also spotted at the St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon.

“They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” Patrick told ET on Sunday.

This is the couple’s first child together and Chris Pratt’s second child as he shares a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife and actress, Anna Faris.

Congratulations to the couple.

