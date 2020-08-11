Chris Pratt Officially Announces Birth of Daughter, Lyla Marie

Chris Pratt has officially announced that he has welcomed a daughter with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The ‘Jurassic World’ star took to his official Instagram page to confirm the news following rumours swirling that the couple welcomed their baby on Friday, August 7.

Sharing a photo of the newborn’s hand placed in her parents’ own, Chris Pratt captioned the adorable shot,

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love. Katherine and Chris”.

This is the couple’s first child together but Pratt’s second child as he shares a 7-year-old son, Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Congratulations to them.

