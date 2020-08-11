Chris Pratt Officially Announces Birth of Daughter, Lyla Marie

Chris Pratt has officially announced that he has welcomed a daughter with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The ‘Jurassic World’ star took to his official Instagram page to confirm the news following rumours swirling that the couple welcomed their baby on Friday, August 7.
Sharing a photo of the newborn’s hand placed in her parents’ own, Chris Pratt captioned the adorable shot,
“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love. Katherine and Chris”.
View this post on Instagram
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
This is the couple’s first child together but Pratt’s second child as he shares a 7-year-old son, Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.
Congratulations to them.