Chris Pratt Marries Katherine Schwarzenegger!

Congratulations to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger!

The stars officially tied the knot on Saturday, People reports, during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement,” a source says. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”

The source revealed more details about the gathering. Both families took wedding photos, including Katherine’s parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Guests were Pratt’s six-year-old son Jack, Katherine’s siblings – brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as sister Christina – and Rob Lowe, a close friend, who brought his sons, Johnny and Matthew.

And this comes five months after Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine in a lovely Instagram post after only seven months of dating.