Chris Pratt Announces His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Congratulations to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger!

Today, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star announced their engagement on his Instagram account, in a post in which he said he is thrilled to be praying Katherine.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” the 39-year-old actor wrote. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The pair has been quietly dating for several months and only made their debut on social media as a couple last month. On his 29th birthday last month, Pratt wrote in an Instagram post that he was “thrilled” to be with the author, adding, “Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together.”

Now they are set to become married, and fans are happy for them.

Katherine is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. While Pratt and his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, announced their separation in 2017 after eight years of marriage. They have one son together.