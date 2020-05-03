Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans for Loving His New Film, ‘Extraction’

Chris Hemsworth is so happy with the reviews Extraction is receiving from fans all over the world.

The actor posted a video message to his Instagram on Saturday to thank fans for their overwhelming response to the film, saying, “Hey, what’s up guys, I hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction, you’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now, and it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind blowing.”

He went on to say, “We are blown away by the response and the support. On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so so much. We love you guys.”

He had said in a previous post last month that the film was seen by “an estimated 90 million households in the first four weeks” of its release.

And in this new video, he briefly addressed the rumors of a sequel to Extraction, though didn’t give anything away.

“There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows,” said the actor. “But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into.”

View the clip below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

