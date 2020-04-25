Chris Hemsworth Talks About Making “Extraction” as It Premiers on Netflix

Chris Hemsworth’s  Extraction is getting all the attention it so deserves.

The film premiered yesterday on Netflix and has since been garnering great reviews from fans, with the audience rating it a solid 4.3 on Google.

“Making this film was one of the most exhausting but rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. We set out to make the most insane, intense action film and I’m beyond proud of what we’ve achieved. Thankful to everyone involved in making this film possible,” he tweeted about the film.

Check out his tweet with the trailer:

Have you seen it? Tell us what you think.

