Chris Hemsworth Reveals He’s Ready to Dive into Wrestling World as He Preps for Hulk Hogan Biopic

Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to play legendary wrestling champion, Hulk hogan in a new biopic.

The ‘Extraction’ star while speaking with Total Film, revealed that the preparation for the role will be insanely physical and he was excited to dive into the ‘rabbit hole of the wrestling world’.

The Netflix original which will be directed by the Oscar winning Joker director, Todd Philips, will show the life and WWE career of the 66-year-old, 6ft 7 ins wrestling champ.

Speaking on the upcoming role, Hemsworth said;

“There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.

“I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.

“I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing,” he revealed.

Hulk Hogan was last seen on WWE television in October 2019 after his team beat Rick Flair’s team at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last October.

