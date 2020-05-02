Chris Evans Assembles ‘Avengers’ Stars for COVID-19 Charity Hangout

The original six Avengers are teaming up for a charity hangout with their fans.

Chris Evans, took to Instagram Friday to announce that he was bringing together Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner for a virtual hangout. And fans can enter for a chance to join the hangout by donating to the All-In Challenge, which benefits organizations helping keep people fed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything. We’ll spill the beans. And then maybe some games,” said Evans in a video announcing the contest.

Watch him below:

