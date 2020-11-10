Chris Brown’s Son, is the Cutest Little ‘Thief’ Ever

Chris Brown caught his son, Aeko Catori Brown in the act of stealing but he’s so cute, we can’t even be mad.

The singer shared th cutest photo of his baby boy on his Instagram story while letting the whole world know what the toddler was up to.

The photo which had chocolate all over all of Aeko’s mouth, evident of where his mouth had been, is sure to melt the stoniest of hearts.

“Look who stole my damn oreos”, Chris Brown wrote on the photo of his son.

Just look at that point, how can you stay mad with this cute little ‘thief?’

