Chris Brown Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex-girlfriend Ammika

Congratulations to Chris Brown!

According to TMZ, the singer welcomed a baby boy with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris on Wednesday.

Brown appeared to hint at the birth of his second child with an Instagram post that included the baby’s possible birth date as a caption (“11-20-2019”) and featured the R&B star looking down at something sweetly. And he also posted a photo on social media of him wearing a hoodie that was emblazoned with “Born” across the hood.

TMZ adds that this is the first child for Harris, who posted a cryptic note to her Instagram story on Thursday that read, “I was in love, when I first saw you.”

Brown has a 5-year-old daughter named Royalty with Nia Guzman.

Page Six reported back in June that Brown was expecting his second child.

