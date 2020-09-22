Chris Brown thrills fans with slick dance moves to Burna Boy’s song

For many lovers of music, American pop sensation Chris Brown is the best thing since the late Michael Jackson owing to his banging tunes and explosive dance moves.

And the ‘Zero’ singer recently served up a reminder of his sparkling talent in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Chris Brown is spotted busting some catchy dance moves to Nigerian afrobeat artiste, Burna Boy’s song.

In the clip which was shared by AfroNation via its official Twitter page, Breezy was apparently asked by a cheering crowd to dance to the song playing in the background.

Burna Boy’s On The Low was blaring from loudspeakers at the venue when the ‘Undecided’ crooner went to work and danced energetically to the song.

Watch video below:

