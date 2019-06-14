Chris Brown Stalks Karrueche Tran on Instagram and Folks Drag Him for Filth

Chris Brown resumed stalking Karrueche Tran on Instagram and fans were not down with it.

The singer took to Instagram to unleash bitter vitriol on his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and her new boyfriend, former NFL player Victor Cruz.

From the screenshot captured by The Shade Room, Brown, who has a history of violence against women, published two comments on a photo of Tran and Cruz. “Nothing bad or major. UPGRADE HIM SIS. I’ll take him around to style him. NOT HATE. He just need some game spirit,” he wrote. “Peace love and joy. JUST PLEASE UPGRADE YA MAN BOO.”

Some people didn’t like Brown’s approach and dragged him. See his comments and the reactions below:

I just realized Chris didn’t even go on Karrueche’s page to say that… that’s even weirder like you’re ex gf’s bf’s page telling her to upgrade him… WHAT TF IS WRONG WITH CHRIS BROWN — Megatron Naij (@naija_xo) June 13, 2019

Chris Brown need therapy bro ain’t no way in hell he still sick about Karrueche — Great Dane 🏁 (@Amboe_) June 13, 2019

Chris Brown really isn’t letting up on Karrueche, but he needs to. He big blew it with her and it’s been how many years? Like 3? Chileeeee. — Parelly (@5kParis) June 13, 2019