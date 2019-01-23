Chris Brown Speaks After He Was Released And No Rape Charges Was Filed Against Him

Chris Brown says he never raped anyone and would never do such a thing.

Recall that yesterday, the police in Paris confirmed that they arrested Chris Brown after a woman accused him of rape. The unnamed woman filed the rape complaint in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris, and while the details of the situation was yet to be made public, officials said the singer and two other men (including his bodyguard) were detained.

Now, CNN has confirmed that Brown has been released and no charge of rape was filed against him. And the singer has also taken to his Instagram to state that the woman lied against him.

“I wanna make it perfectly clear ….. This is false and a whole lot of CAP!,” he wrote in the all-caps message. “… For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!”

Raphael Chiche, the singer’s attorney, also said his client “vigorously protests his innocence” and has directed him to file a complaint due to the “slander of which he has unfairly been the subject.”