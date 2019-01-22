Chris Brown Reportedly Detained in Paris After Rape Accusation

AP has confirmed that the police in Paris has arrested Chris Brown after a woman accused him of rape.

The singer’s latest trouble started after the unnamed woman filed a rape complaint against in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris.

While the details of the situation is yet to be made public, officials have the singer and two other men (including his bodyguard) have been detained. And that Brown was detained Monday and is still in custody Tuesday while police study the complaint.

Brown had managed to keep himself away from the news until recently; he has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.