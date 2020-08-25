Chris Brown Reacts to His Name Trending Following Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’ Situation

Chris Brown is not down with his name being mentioned in the middle of the unfolding situation between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

The singer and father of one took to his Instagram page to request folks dissociate him from the ongoing conversation on Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting.

For people who seem to be bringing up the ‘Go Crazy’ singer’s name, referencing his February 2009 assault of then girlfriend, Rihanna, asking why the cancel culture didn’t apply to him, Chris Brown has a message for you guys.

He wrote;

“Leave my f*cling name out of someone else’s situation…Y’all not gonna involve me in this f*CK a*s sh*t! P*ssy b*tech, y’all make me sick with this lame sh*t…Suck my d*ck or sit on it…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

